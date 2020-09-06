Congress begins membership drive

Madurai

06 September 2020 18:23 IST

The registration of new members to the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and distribution of membership cards to them commenced in Madurai district on Sunday.

The party’s Madurai district president V. Karthikeyan said that the State-wide membership drive was held once in three years. There was a target of enrolling one lakh members within Madurai Corporation limits, he added.

Usually, camps were held to encourage members to join the party, said Mr. Karthikeyan. “However, such camps will not be held this year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the party cadre will reach out to the public and enroll members by following all safety precautions,” he said.