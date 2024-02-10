GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress accuses the BJP of not taking up fishermen issue with Sri Lanka

After undergoing jail term for months, they were let out on bail by Sri Lankan courts but their boats were never returned, says All India Fishermen wing of the Congress

February 10, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the All India Fishermen wing of the Congress staging a demonstration in Pamban in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday.

Members of the All India Fishermen wing of the Congress staging a demonstration in Pamban in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

The Union government has miserably failed to take up the cause of fishermen from Tamil Nadu with the Sri Lankan government, said All India Fishermen wing of the Congress at Pamban here on Saturday.

Staging a demonstration in support of fishermen here, the Congress functionaries, led by Armstrong Fernando, president of the All India Fishermen wing of the party, said the lackadaisical attitude of the BJP was the sole reason for the arrest of fishermen along the Palk Bay.

When the BJP leaders made tall claims of protecting fishermen, in reality it was false and misleading which the people should understand, he said and added that Sri Lankan government not only arrested Tamil Nadu fishermen on charge of poaching, but also impounded their boats.

After undergoing jail term for months, they were let out on bail by Sri Lankan courts while they never returned the boats. Instead, the Sri Lankan authorities declared them as nationalised, thus resulting in a huge loss to fisherfolk.

The livelihood of fishermen had turned from bad to worse over the decade and hence the BJP government should wake up at least now and take it up with the Sri Lankan government.

Mr. Armstrong told reporters that from time immemorial, fishermen were fishing along the Palk Bay and it was not fair on the part of Sri Lankan Navy to arrest them and seize their belongings.

“If this government doesn’t come to the rescue of fishermen, after the Lok Sabha polls, the INDIA alliance government would step in and AICC leader Rahul Gandhi would certainly help the fisherfolk,” he added.

Related Topics

Dindigul / Madurai / politics / India-Sri Lanka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.