Positive response from people: Congress leader

TIRUNELVELI

23 March 2021 19:05 IST

The Secular Progressive Alliance that registered resounding victory in the 2019 Parliamentary poll is all set to repeat similar results in the Assembly elections too as the people of Tamil Nadu are receiving the candidates of the SPA and enthusiastically attending the electioneering by the leaders, Congress secretary Sanjay Dutt said.

Addressing the reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Sanjay Dutt said he, who had travelled widely in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for electioneering, could see positive response from the people. The recent tour by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had touched the hearts of voters of Tamil Nadu at a time when the government elected by them had let them down by being a puppet to the BJP-led Centre.

Besides making all-out attempts to smother Tamil language, the Tamils, their culture and tradition, the BJP had made it clear that Hindi, Hinduism and Hindustan were their ultimate goal so that the people believed firmly that the SPA would revive the lost glory of Tamil Nadu.

The competitive examinations being conducted by the Union government to fill posts in the departments of the Centre were in Hindi and English. As a result, over 3,000 Tamil youths had lost their chances of taking these examinations. The AIADMK government had not objected to the sinister designs of the BJP and in fact was misleading the Tamils by giving false promises.

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the Congress leader said the AIADMK, after supporting the Farmers Act and the CAA in the Parliament, was attempting to hoodwink the people by promising in the manifesto that it would stop these laws in a bid to get votes.

He also said the law and order in Tamil Nadu was in shambles with the crime against women and the children was on the rise after Mr. Palaniswami became the Chief Minister.