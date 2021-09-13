Cong MP wants counselling for students taking up competitive exams

13 September 2021 18:52 IST

SIVAGANGA

Providing counselling to students prior to taking up competitive examinations would not only clear their apprehensions, but also prevent them from taking any extreme steps, said Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said while the Tamil Nadu government had tabled a Bill in the Assembly to dispense with NEET for UG medical admissions, the government should make counselling mandatory for the students taking any competitive examinations through trained counsellors.

The government should simultaneously explore the possibilities through legal means to keep the NEET out and admit students through the plus-two marks as a qualification for higher education.

Asked to comment on the mega vaccination campaign held across the State on Sunday, he said that while the government had better infrastructure to cover more number of people with the vaccine, the Centre should supply the vials without any delay.

Thanking the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for sanctioning a law college and Agricultural College in Karaikudi, Mr Karti said that he would represent to the government for bringing more such educational institutions to Sivaganga district.

The government has just taken over the reins. The first Assembly session of the new government had come to a close only on Monday. The representations from the elected representatives would be given due importance by the CM, his cabinet colleagues and senior officials.

To another query, he said that the people should be guarded against the covid-19 pandemic and the mega vaccination campaign should be a continuous process till all eligible persons had taken both the doses.