Confusion over preparation for Class V board examination

MADURAI

With students of class V all set to have board examinations in less than four months, a few schools in the district have started having special classes for students to prepare them to tackle the exam.

However, there is a lack of clarity on the conduct of examination and this process has further burdened the students, teachers say.

An amendment to the Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009 called for a regular examination to be conducted for Class V and VIII at the end of every academic year. The State Government has, however, said that there would be no detention for the first three years.

Headmistress of Kakkai Padiniyar Corporation Primary School F. Helen says that special classes are being held every evening for students for the last two months. “Usually, classes get over at 4.10 p.m. After a five-minute break, special classes are held till 5 p.m.,” she says.

There is a lot of confusion among teachers on the examination pattern as the State government has not released any model question paper, says P. Rajendran, Headmaster of Corporation Primary School at Palanganatham.

“So, after the discussion on the type of questions that can be asked, the teachers have come up with a few model question papers,” he says.

The schools are now making the students memorise these model question papers, says Headmaster of Thirugnanam Primary School K. Saravanan.

“For instance, the Class V students are forced to memorise 150 questions on tenses to attend the English examination. Lessons on tenses are usually taught extensively only from Class 4. Then, how do you expect the student to excel within a year?” he asks.

There is also an increase in the number of Class V students who are attending private tuitions in the last two months, says Headmistress of Champak Nursery and Primary School C. Indira Pandiarajan.

“Lessons from all three terms have been included for the public examination. Since this is the first time the students will write an examination with more lessons, we also ask parents to give extra coaching,” she says.

The announcement of public examinations has burdened the 10-year-olds and has panicked them, says C. Karthiga, a parent. “My son has been anxious for the last two months and says that he does not want to attend school. He keeps focussing only on preparing for the examinations and has stopped taking part in other activities,” she says.

Concurring with her view, B. Vasanth Kumar, a parent, says that asking the students to write the examinations at different schools has further apprehended the student. “The students will be scared to ask questions to unfamiliar teachers at the examination centres,” he says.

But, on the positive side, the public examination will prepare students to tackle the competitive exams in the future, says District Chief Educational Officer R. Swaminathan.

“The students are tested based on the learning outcomes and this evaluation will improve the quality of teaching from the primary level,” he says.