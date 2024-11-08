 />
Confusion is only in the minds of BJP and not in J&K Assembly, says P. Chidambaram

Published - November 08, 2024 07:55 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

There is absolutely no confusion or problem in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and the issue was only with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who created ruckus, said senior Congress leader P Chidambaram here on Friday.

Speaking to media persons, he said that the BJP had realised its mistake and apprehending trouble from the apex court, they had given an assurance for statehood. However, in a bid to create confusion, some of its MLAs had indulged in raising their voice.

The BJP leaders knew well that reducing J&K to Union Territory would be defeated. Hence, they had agreed for statehood. Now, in a bid to give a twist and create confusion, they attempted to pass the blame. “Nothing will work for them,” Mr Chidambaram said.

On the BJP’s move for ‘One Nation, One Vote,’ the senior parliamentarian said that it would be defeated in both the Houses of Parliament as the BJP did not have a majority. From the beginning, when all the parties were explaining the difficulties in it, the BJP was adamant to get it passed. This is also not going to happen and it would go to trash.

When asked about the DMK and its allies, Mr Chidambaram reiterated that there was nothing to worry and the alliance headed by the DMK was intact. The Tamil Nadu government has been doing good in many spheres and people had access to the administration.

Earlier, he opened the Congress party office at Puduvayal near Karaikudi in Sivaganga district and addressed the functionaries. In a brief chat with the cadres, he said that no force can eliminate the Indian National Congress and it would continue to serve the needy people and the poor.

