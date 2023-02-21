ADVERTISEMENT

Conference on ways to create awareness of conserving nature among students held

February 21, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

With a view to creating an awareness of conserving nature among government school students, the Madurai-based Dhan Foundation organised a round-table conference at the Gandhi Memorial Museum here on Tuesday.

Chief Educational Officer K. Karthika, National Green Corps coordinators S. Muthuvel and A. Mahalingam, members of Madurai Green, a wing of DHAN Foundation, and over 100 teachers were present.

Ms. Karthika said that ‘palli viruksham,’ a scheme inaugurated by Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, must be implemented in all government schools in the district to increase green cover on their premises.

District Education Officer (Melur) M. Muthulakshmi suggested that schools that maintain their campuses green must be awarded on every World Environment Day.

Bird watcher Dr. Badri Narayanan opined that growing fruit-bearing trees is essential since they attract more bird species.

Professor D. Stephen suggested maintaining a biodiversity register in every school to document the local herbs, insects, trees and birds. It would be helpful to study the changes or patterns over the year, he said.

Ten resolutions were passed in the meeting which included imparting training to students on how to maintain plants, launching a quarterly e-magazine by students and teachers, organising monthly tree, water and bird walks etc.

