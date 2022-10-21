Conference on Rajbhasha held in Madurai

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 21, 2022 20:44 IST

A conference on Rajbhasha on various measures being taken for implementation of Hindi and use of Hindi among its officers was organised by the GST and Central Excise Commissionerate, Madurai, recently.

Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Madurai, S. Arokiaraj, addressed the gathering. He said that the Commissionerate celebrated Hindi fortnight in September to promote the use of Hindi among its officers.

He said various competitions and Hindi workshops were being held. Deputy Commissioner Pon Supriya welcomed the gathering and spoke about the Official Language Act and Rules. Additional Commissioner V.S. Vengadashwaran also spoke at the event.

A press statement issued by Madurai GST and Central Excise Commissionerate said that one should respect all languages. There was no threat to any local language because of the usage of Hindi. The Department of Official Language is making efforts for the implementation of Hindi in government offices.

