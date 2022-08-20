Conference on conserving Vaigai held in Madurai

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth speaking at the Vaigai Peruvizha 2022, in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

“‘Nadhi thann paadhaiyai thedikkollum’ (river will find its way) and will eat up anything on its own righteous path like encroachments,” said M. Rajan, Chief Organiser, Vaigai Nadhi Makkal Iyakkam at a day-long conference, ‘Vaigai Peruvizha 2022,’ in Madurai on Saturday.

He said it was the second edition of the conference since 2019.

“Riverbanks and ‘padithurais’ connect people with the river. They are walled and shrunken in the name of beautification which will only lead to disastrous outcomes when the river, much like any living being, gets angry.

“We are no one to protect a river, it is a part of nature and knows how to find its way. We need to make sure we do not disrupt its well-being,” he added.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth who also attended the event and appreciated the efforts taken by the organisation to create dialogue on Vaigai’s health.

She also extended her support in taking steps to stop sewage water mixing in the river. The Mayor also appealed to environmentalists to keep creating awareness among the public on protecting waterbodies.

As many as 20 people, including environmentalists, experts, professors and NGO workers, spoke on various topics such as history of Vaigai, its conservation, water management and on steps to be taken to develop its health.

Resolutions on eradicating tea estates on Megamalai and Vellimalai hills were passed at the conference. “Tea estates suck up a lot of groundwater which in a ripple effect is detrimental to Vaigai's ecosystem,” said Mr. Rajan.

Madhichiyam Bala, a popular actor and singer, performed a song stressing the need to protect waterbodies. Children performed traditional dances as part of the event.

Later, an ‘aarathi’ was performed to the river in the presence of former Minister and AIADMK MLA, Sellur K. Raju at the Yannaikal causeway.