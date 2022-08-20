Conference on conserving Vaigai held in Madurai

Resolutions on eradicating tea estates on Megamalai and Vellimalai hills passed

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 20, 2022 22:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth speaking at the Vaigai Peruvizha 2022, in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

ADVERTISEMENT

“‘Nadhi thann paadhaiyai thedikkollum’ (river will find its way) and will eat up anything on its own righteous path like encroachments,” said M. Rajan, Chief Organiser, Vaigai Nadhi Makkal Iyakkam at a day-long conference, ‘Vaigai Peruvizha 2022,’ in Madurai on Saturday.

He said it was the second edition of the conference since 2019.

“Riverbanks and ‘padithurais’ connect people with the river. They are walled and shrunken in the name of beautification which will only lead to disastrous outcomes when the river, much like any living being, gets angry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are no one to protect a river, it is a part of nature and knows how to find its way. We need to make sure we do not disrupt its well-being,” he added.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth who also attended the event and appreciated the efforts taken by the organisation to create dialogue on Vaigai’s health.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

She also extended her support in taking steps to stop sewage water mixing in the river. The Mayor also appealed to environmentalists to keep creating awareness among the public on protecting waterbodies.

As many as 20 people, including environmentalists, experts, professors and NGO workers, spoke on various topics such as history of Vaigai, its conservation, water management and on steps to be taken to develop its health.

Resolutions on eradicating tea estates on Megamalai and Vellimalai hills were passed at the conference. “Tea estates suck up a lot of groundwater which in a ripple effect is detrimental to Vaigai's ecosystem,” said Mr. Rajan.

Madhichiyam Bala, a popular actor and singer, performed a song stressing the need to protect waterbodies. Children performed traditional dances as part of the event.

Later, an ‘aarathi’ was performed to the river in the presence of former Minister and AIADMK MLA, Sellur K. Raju at the Yannaikal causeway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app