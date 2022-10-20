Conduct typewriting exam in new pattern by November 13, says Madras High Court

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 20, 2022 21:20 IST

Considering that most of the registered typewriting and shorthand associations in the State are in favour of the new pattern for conducting typewriting examination, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Director of Technical Education to conduct the examination in the new pattern by November 13.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad was informed by the State that most of the typewriting and shorthand associations in the State were in favour of the new pattern, in which the statement and letters test would be conducted first followed by the speed test.

The State submitted that the pass percentage of the candidates who took the examination in the new pattern increased when compared to the old pattern. However, a few associations insisted on following the old pattern, in which the speed test was conducted first followed by the statement and letters test.

The court was hearing a batch of appeals preferred against a Single Bench order that directed the authorities to continue to follow the old pattern. The Division Bench which had stayed the order made the modifications and adjourned the hearing in the case till November 14.

