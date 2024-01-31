Conduct TNMC election as per HC’s order, says former president

January 31, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MADURAI

Former president of the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) urged the State government to amend appropriate laws to conduct medical council election as per the Madras High Court order.

K. Senthil, former president, TNMC, speaking to the press here on Wednesday, said, the 2023 election due to the intervention of few members was stopped.

“As the issue went up to the High Court, the court ordered the election to be stopped and directed the State government to include appropriate changes in the council act within three months, during which the court ordered the existing members to remain in their respective positions,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the State government removed the elected members and constituted a six-member Administrative Domain Advisory Committee (ADAC) headed by the health secretary which was against the court order, stated Dr. Senthil.

Acting against the court’s order, the government did not include the council members to bring in the new amendments, he alleged. “The new draft states that only seven council members would be elected by the 1.80 lakh members and remaining 10 members would be selected by the government,” he added.

These changes were against the autonomy of the council. The changes have been done as the government could not interfere in any of the decisions taken by the elected members, Mr. Senthil said.

The current ADAC committee was not acting upon any of the complaints and was issuing license to people who have undergone their medical classes through online, he alleged.

“As these were unlawful, the activities should be immediately halted. If the government continues to turn a deaf ear to our demands for conducting election, we would soon stage protests and even approach the court,” Dr. Senthil said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.