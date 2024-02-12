Conduct survey, remove encroachments: HC

February 12, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MADURAI

Following allegations of encroachments made on a drainage channel in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Karaikudi Municipality to conduct a survey and take appropriate action.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar directed the municipal officials to survey the drainage channel with the assistance of a surveyor and check whether there were any encroachments as alleged. If any encroachments were found, the municipality should take necessary action for their removal after providing due opportunity for those who had put them up, the court said.

The court was hearing the petition filed by K. Nachiappan of Karaikudi who sought a direction to the municipality to remove the encroachments made on the drainage channel. He said he had earlier filed a similar petition before the court seeking the removal of encroachments.

Despite court orders to remove the encroachments, no action had been taken by the authorities, he complained. The authorities told the court that action would be taken for the removal of encroachments in accordance with law. With the direction, the court disposed of the petition.