Conduct survey and remove encroachments on Highway in Dindigul, says HC

April 15, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the authorities in Dindigul to conduct a survey and then take necessary steps to remove the encroachments on the highway if it was found so.

The court was hearing a petition filed by P.S. Balachandra Bose and Ulaganambi of Dindigul district. The petitioner sought the removal of encroachment from the Manjalaru river bridge up to the end of Batlagundu Town Panchayat limit and up to the Odai bridge, within the Batlagundu town panchayat. They complained that the encroachment was made on the highway.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri directed the Divisional Engineer and the Assistant Divisional Engineer of the Highways Department (Construction and Maintenance) to conduct a survey and take action to remove any encroachment that may be found to exist after following due process of law either under the Tamil Nadu Highways Act, 2001 or under the Tamil Nadu Land Encroachment Act, 1905, depending upon the classification of the land.

Such proceedings shall be initiated and completed within six months. The Dindigul Collector and the Tahsildar, Nilakottai taluk are required to render assistance to the Highways Authority in conducting the survey, the court directed and disposed of the petition.

