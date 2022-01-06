Conduct supplementary examination for Class XII private candidates

Madurai

06 January 2022 21:25 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought a response from the State on a petition filed by a private candidate who sought a direction to the Directorate of Government Examinations to conduct the supplementary examination for Class XII private candidates.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and G. Jayachandran sought to know whether a decision was taken in this regard by the State. The court was hearing the petition filed by N. Sakthi Arun of Thoothukudi district.

The petitioner said that after completing Class X, he opted to continue his studies privately. He wrote Class XI and Class XII examinations privately and cleared Class XI in 2020. But he failed in three subjects in Class XII examinations held in 2021.

He said that the supplementary examination for private candidates was not yet notified. He had also made a representation in this regard, but the same was not considered till now. As per a notification the supplementary examinations should be held every year.

The petitioner said that the supplementary examinations for Class XII private candidates should be conducted at the earliest, otherwise he would be put to much hardship. During the course of the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner pointed out that there were similarly placed candidates like the petitioner. The case was adjourned by a week.