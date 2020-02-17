Conduct of jallikattu in Srivaikuntam challenged

MADURAI

Challenging the government’s order notifying conduct of jallikattu in Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district, a petition was filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday on the ground that jallikattu was not a tradition or a part of the culture in Srivaikuntam.

The petitioner, M. Balasubramanian of Srivaikuntam, said jallikattu was unknown in Srivaikuntam. In Thoothukudi district, there were no bull tamers and no one was rearing bulls for participation in jallikattu.

There was no jallikattu arena or temple festival associated with jallikattu in Srivaikuntam. The government order notifying Srivaikuntam for the conduct of jallikattu had been passed without any application of mind, the petitioner said.

The petitioner stated that the region had witnessed communal clashes in the past and the conduct of the event could add to tension. As many as 15 panchayat presidents in Srivaikuntam region had sent representations to the government against granting permission to the event, the petitioner said.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran ordered notice to the State seeking a counter and adjourned the case for further hearing.