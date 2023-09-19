Conduct inquiry into plea seeking direction to authorities not to refer to village as colony: HC

September 19, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tiruchi district administration to conduct a preliminary inquiry and file a report to a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to remove the name F. Keelaiyur colony in all the government records, name boards, identity cards and use the name F. Keelaiyur village.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the direction on the petition filed by A. Pradeeph of F. Keelaiyur village in Manapparai. The petitioner said that most of the residents of F. Keelaiyur belonged to Scheduled Castes. The use of the term colony amounted to discrimination, he said.

He said that F. Keelaiyur village panchayat consists of 22 hamlets which included F. Keelaiyur. The village president was common for the hamlets. The present village president was a Caste Hindu. As per the Revenue Records, the name of the village was F. Keelaiyur. However, the authorities were adding the term colony and referring to the village as F. Keelaiyur colony. They were indicating that people belonging to Scheduled Castes were residing in the village, he said.

For over a year, the residents have been urging the authorities to use the right term. However, for the receipt issued for property tax F. Keelaiyur colony was mentioned, on a recently constructed overhead water tank the term colony was added to the name of the village. In the VAO office, the same was displayed. Even in the newly issued voter identity cards, colony has been mentioned, the petitioner said.

He said that there was another hamlet in the village panchayat where most of the residents were Caste Hindus. The residents of the hamlet have also claimed that the name of their village was F. Keelaiyur. These residents were being indirectly supported by the authorities, the petitioner said.

He said that he had made a representation to the authorities in this regard. However no appropriate action has been taken so far. He sought a direction to the authorities to use the name F. Keelaiyur in all the government records. name boards and identity cards and remove the name F. Keelaiyur colony.