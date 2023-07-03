ADVERTISEMENT

Conduct inquiry into allegations of misappropriation of funds and take action, says HC

July 03, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Madurai district administration to conduct an inquiry into the allegations and take necessary action after a public interest litigation petition complained about the alleged misappropriation of funds in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Keeranur village panchayat in Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the direction on a petition filed by S. Muthuraja of Melur in Madurai district. The petitioner, an agriculturalist, complained of the misappropriation of funds in Keeranur village panchayat.

He said that as per the Jal Jeevan Mission, the authorities ought to provide water supply to the households. A total of ₹20 lakh was allocated for the implementation of the project in the panchayat which included installation of taps and pipelines. However, only ₹4 lakh was utilised and a report was submitted to the authorities stating that the project was complete.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The rules and regulations and the guidelines for the implementation of the project were not followed. Misappropriation had taken place to the tune of ₹16 lakh, he alleged. He said that though several representations were made to the authorities, no appropriate action was initiated, he said.

Due to this, the villagers have not benefited from the Jal Jeevan Mission. He sought a direction to the authorities to conduct a proper inquiry into the misappropriation of funds and take necessary action against those involved.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US