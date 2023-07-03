July 03, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Madurai district administration to conduct an inquiry into the allegations and take necessary action after a public interest litigation petition complained about the alleged misappropriation of funds in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Keeranur village panchayat in Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the direction on a petition filed by S. Muthuraja of Melur in Madurai district. The petitioner, an agriculturalist, complained of the misappropriation of funds in Keeranur village panchayat.

He said that as per the Jal Jeevan Mission, the authorities ought to provide water supply to the households. A total of ₹20 lakh was allocated for the implementation of the project in the panchayat which included installation of taps and pipelines. However, only ₹4 lakh was utilised and a report was submitted to the authorities stating that the project was complete.

The rules and regulations and the guidelines for the implementation of the project were not followed. Misappropriation had taken place to the tune of ₹16 lakh, he alleged. He said that though several representations were made to the authorities, no appropriate action was initiated, he said.

Due to this, the villagers have not benefited from the Jal Jeevan Mission. He sought a direction to the authorities to conduct a proper inquiry into the misappropriation of funds and take necessary action against those involved.