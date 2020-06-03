‘Conduct Class X exams after COVID-19 subsides’

03 June 2020 19:11 IST

Former Minister says govt. should wait till normality returns

SIVAKASI

The State government should consider conducting Class X public examinations after COVID-19 pandemic completely subsided across the State, said former State Education Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

Speaking to reporters after distributing welfare assistance to mark the birth anniversary of former party president and Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi here on Wednesday, Mr. Thennarasu said the DMK’s stand was that the government should not rush with the public examinations.

“When the number of people infected with the virus was increasing day by day, the government should consider holding the examinations when things return to normality,” he said.

Mr. Thennarasu said 9.5 lakh students across the State had to sit for the examinations. After the public transport was allowed to function the number of cases had only increased. Besides, the pandemic was not under control in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.

“Considering the inconvenience of getting e-pass for people to move from one zone to another, the government should not stick to its proposal of conducting the examinations as per schedule. Let the fear of the pandemic go and then the examinations could be conducted,” he said.

The DMK distributed food grains, groceries, vegetables and food to mark the birth anniversary of Karunanidhi.

Aruppukottai MLA K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Rajapalayam MLA S. Thangapandian took part in similar events at various places in the district.