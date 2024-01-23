ADVERTISEMENT

Conduct caste census, says forum

January 23, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The SC/ST/BC/MBC/DNT Communities Joint Forum for Social Justice demanded the Centre and the State governments to conduct caste census, in a press meet held in Madurai on Tuesday.

The forum members said that the SC/ST/BC/MBC/DNT communities had not been given their due share for 75 years. They demanded the Centre and the State governments to publish a white paper on the total share of these communities in all the opportunities, rights and welfare schemes provided by the governments.

The members demanded that class/sub-caste reservation should be ensured in all sectors and 10 % EWS reservation should be withdrawn. The OBC internal reservation scheme should be implemented. All classes should be given due representation in constitutional bodies, they said

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US