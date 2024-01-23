Conduct caste census, says forum

January 23, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The SC/ST/BC/MBC/DNT Communities Joint Forum for Social Justice demanded the Centre and the State governments to conduct caste census, in a press meet held in Madurai on Tuesday.

The forum members said that the SC/ST/BC/MBC/DNT communities had not been given their due share for 75 years. They demanded the Centre and the State governments to publish a white paper on the total share of these communities in all the opportunities, rights and welfare schemes provided by the governments.

The members demanded that class/sub-caste reservation should be ensured in all sectors and 10 % EWS reservation should be withdrawn. The OBC internal reservation scheme should be implemented. All classes should be given due representation in constitutional bodies, they said