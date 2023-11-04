Conduct an inquiry to find out if there was medical negligence: HC

November 04, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to shift a woman who is undergoing treatment at Theni Government Medical College and Hospital to Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Estate in Chennai for treatment.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the woman’s husband. The petitioner’s wife conceived for the third time and the couple decided to terminate the pregnancy. They came to know that the district administration proposed to hold a Family Planning camp at Bodinayakanur Government Hospital.

The petitioner’s wife was admitted to the hospital. After termination of pregnancy and completion of family planning surgery, the petitioner’s wife was moved out of the operation theatre. Subsequently, she became unconscious. Since ventilator facilities were not available at the hospital, the woman was rushed to Theni Government Medical College and Hospital. The woman was yet to recover.

The petitioner sought better treatment for his wife. He alleged that it was a case of medical negligence. Appropriate action should be taken against Bodinayakanur Government Hospital authorities, he said.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that the situation demanded immediate treatment for the petitioner’s wife. Taking into account that requisite facilities were not available at the Theni hospital, the court directed the officials to immediately shift the patient to the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai. The court directed that proper treatment should be given to the petitioner’s wife.

The government has definite and special responsibility in this case. It was the duty of the government to ensure that till the patient recovered, she was taken care of by the government, the court observed and directed the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services to conduct an inquiry. An expert committee should be constituted and the terms of reference would be to find out if there was any medical negligence while conducting the operation. The report should be submitted in six weeks, the court directed.