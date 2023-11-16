HamberMenu
Condolence rally held for Sankaraiah in Madurai

November 16, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
Cadres of various political parties taking out a silence march to pay tribute to freedom fighter and one of the founding members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) N. Sankaraiah in Madurai on Wednesday.

Cadres of various political parties taking out a silence march to pay tribute to freedom fighter and one of the founding members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) N. Sankaraiah in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

A condolence rally for the demise of communist leader N. Sankaraiah was organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) here on Wednesday.

The rally, which started from Kattabomman statue near Periyar bus stand, went on till Jhansi Rani Park at West Avani Moola Street — Netaji Road junction, where the participants paid floral tribute to the portrait of the late leader.

Madurai South MLA M. Boominathan, Madurai Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, CPI (M) Madurai district secretary M. Ganesan, and representatives of other parties like the Dravida Munntera Kazhagam, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, were present at the rally.

They spoke about how Sankaraiah was involved in the freedom struggle despite knowing that it would cost his education. As a staunch follower of the Communist ideology he served as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) three times and served the people.

Further, they condemned Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi for not approving the resolution of the Madurai Kamaraj University’s senate decision to award a honorary doctorate to the veteran leader. “It would have been an honour for the State and university if the honorary doctorate was awarded to him considering his service to the nation and people,” they added.

