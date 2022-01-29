Condemned police vehicles to be auctioned

Madurai

29 January 2022 21:11 IST

Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion VI will auction condemned police vehicles at the Battalion VI premises at 10 a.m. on February 3.

In a statement, Commandant Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay said that those interested to take part in the auction can inspect the vehicles on display from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on February 3.

Interested persons should register themselves by paying ₹ 1,000. The successful bidders should pay the bidding amount along with GST immediately, the statement said.