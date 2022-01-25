Condemned police vehicles to be auctioned

Virudhunagar

25 January 2022 18:44 IST

A total of 7 two-wheelers and 47 two wheelers belonging to Virudhunagar district police that were condemned would be auctioned on February 2.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police M. Manohar said that those interested to take part in the auction can inspect the vehicles from 10 a.m. on January 29 till the time of auction. Interested persons should register themselves by submitting a copy of their Aadhaar card and payment of earnest money deposit of ₹ 2,000 from January 29.

The successful bidders need to pay the bidding amount along with GST immediately on February 2, the statement said.

Madurai district police will also auction 51 two- wheelers and 22 four-wheelers on January 31.Inspection of vehicles can be done between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on January 29 and 30 at district Reserve Police Ground.

Those interested to take part in the auction should register themselves between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on January 31 on production of a copy of Aadhaar card and ₹ 5,000 deposit.

Madurai city police will auction 5 two-wheelers and 10 four-wheelers on January 31 at the Madurai City Reserve Police Ground.

Inspection of vehicles can be done from 10 a.m. on January 28 till the time of auction.Interested persons should register themselves by paying ₹ 2,000 for two-wheelers and ₹ 5,000 for four-wheelers on January 31.