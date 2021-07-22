'Concrete dwellings for all' scheme to be made transparent: Rural Industries Minister

The DMK government would implement all its welfare programmes in a fair and transparent manner, said Rural Industries Minister T. M. Anbarasan here on Thursday.

Accompanied by senior officials Siji Thomas Vaidyan, he inspected a couple of ongoing development works in Periyakulam and other towns. Collector K. V. Muralidharan and MLAs were present.

Speaking to reporters, he said that they review meetings revealed that the previous government had not adhered to the rules.

“For the benefit of some people in power, they had neglected the norms. We will give a report to the Chief Minister for action”, he said and added that the scheme would be made more transparent. There were discrepancies in the construction, choice of beneficiaries and the quality of building materials used in the ‘concrete dwellings for all’ scheme, he said and added that his interactions with some of the beneficiaries were being compiled.

The officials said that under the scheme, the Centre would give ₹1.50 lakh, the State government would contribute ₹6-7 lakh and from the contribution of each beneficiary, the dwelling would be constructed and handed over to them in Thappukundu and Appiapatti measuring about 400 square feet.

Similarly, they also explained about other housing schemes coming up under the TN Slum Clearance Board.

The objective of the government was to ensure that people, especially, those in the BPL category, did not encroach and build their homes on poromboke sites belonging to the government or railways, which were rampant in many municipal and town panchayat limits.

Under the scheme, the district has 5,244 beneficiaries from six municipalities and 21 town panchayats in Cumbum, Periyakulam and Uthamapalayam respectively.

The Minister also visited the SIDCO industrial estate and interacted with a few entrepreneurs who were benefitted under the NEED scheme.