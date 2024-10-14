ADVERTISEMENT

Conclave on artificial intelligence for school, college students to be held in Sivakasi on October 24, 25

Published - October 14, 2024 07:03 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar district administration is organising a conclave on artificial intelligence for students of schools and colleges in Sivakasi on October 24 and 25.

In a statement, Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said that the workshop was being jointly organised by the district administration and Mepco Schlenk Engineering College in Sivakasi on the college premises.

The workshop is aimed at creating awareness of artificial intelligence among students of science and arts streams.

Besides college students of electronics and information technology, students of civil engineering, mechanical engineering biotechnology and other engineering disciplines and students of arts and science streams can know about the application of AI.

The students can also learn about the principles of artificial intelligence, the procedure of its utility, its social impact, the principles of machine learning and development of creativity using artificial intelligence at the conclave.

Students interested to participate in the conclave can call 96988-10699 for further details.

School students can register themselves through https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScYLlYJrS6sIt580SjihNT3cQytHXAbD0r-ddw8P35Brd4c_Q/viewform and college students can register through https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfkaCUUwwssNt0FqjweVlQ8CRMsKzSk3mf_CkS3Ak9wsR790w/viewform, the statement said.

