Conch divers from Kanniyakumari district seek protection

Seeking protection to the conch divers from Kanniyakumari district, a group of conch divers submitted petition to District Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday.

In their petition, the conch divers, led by president of Thoothukudi District Democratic Conch Divers’ Welfare Association A. Tharthees, said good number of conch divers from Kanniyakumari district was going for diving from Terespuram in the town which was in practice for several decades. As a few from Terespuram and adjoining areas were creating trouble for the conch divers from Kanniyakumari district saying that outsiders should not be allowed to take conches, they were facing threat to their life.

Moreover, they were losing their revenue even as their below poverty line families were starving back in their native places. Hence, the Collector should instruct the police to give due protection to the conch divers from Kanniyakumari district also, the petitioners said.

In support of the re-opening of the sealed Sterlite Copper plant, villagers from Sillaanaththam, Ayyanadaippu, Pandaarampatti, Madaththur, Therkku Veerapandiapuram, Meelavittaan, Silverpuram, Sankaraperi, Nainarpuram, Therkku Silukkanpatti, Rajavinkovil, Naduvaikurichi, Kumareddiyarpuram, Samynaththam, Kalloorani, Mattakkadai, Terespuram, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Siluvaipatti, Fatima Nagar, State Bank Colony, Annai Teresa Fishermen Colony, Lions Town, St. Peter Kovil Street and Alangaarathittu submitted separate petitions.

They said their children, who were working with Sterlite Copper for a decent salary, had been left unemployed after the copper manufacturing unit was closed following the protest. Moreover, the livelihood programmes and the village development activities, all funded by Sterlite Copper, had been completely stopped after the closure. Hence, Sterlite Copper should be reopened, they said.

A group of farmers from Maanamkaaththaan village near Kayathar submitted a petition appealing to the Collector to remove the barbed wire fence being erected around the government land as it was preventing them to reach their farms directly.

On behalf of the Hindu Makkal Katchi, a petition was submitted seeking permission for allowing the devotees on the Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple premises in Tiruchendur during ‘kanda sashti’.

When a family of four attempted to immolate themselves by pouring kerosene on their body, the police thwarted the attempt. During investigation, police found that he, an astrologer K. Mariappan of Soolaivaaikkaal near Eral, had borroewed ₹ 10 lakh from a moneylender from Thatchanallur in Tirunelveli district and reportedly re-paid ₹ 10 lakh.

“However, the moneylender, besides forcibly registering my house in his name, is asking me to pay another ₹ 10 lakh. Though I filed a complaint with the police, no case was registered. So I, along with my family members decided to commit suicide on the Collectorate premises,” Mr. Mariappan said.

Assuring him of due action, Mariappan and his family were sent to their native place.

