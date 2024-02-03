ADVERTISEMENT

Conch diver drowns in sea in Thoothukudi

February 03, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A conch diver accidentally fell into the sea and drowned on Saturday even as he was going for conch diving in a boat.

 Police said a group of 10 fishermen including Esakkimuthu, 42, of Thuppaspatti near Keezha Arasadi were going for conch diving in the boat of Ravichandran of Terespuram on Saturday. When they were eight nautical miles off Terespuram coast, Esakkimuthu accidentally fell into the sea and drowned.

 Even though Esakkimuthu was rescued by the fishermen and taken to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

 The Coastal Security Group police have registered a case.

