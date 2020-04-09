COVID-19 | Corporation making concerted efforts in Tirunelveli

The corporation is carrying out anti-COVID-19 operations in all 55 wards under the four zones in a laudable fashion by deploying men and materials in adequate number despite constraints that threaten to cripple its functioning.

Its work moved to top gear in the second week of March by deploying 1,077 conservancy workers and 700 anti-dengue workers who are being involved in solid waste management and other cleaning operations. Since ‘source segregation’ of waste being generated in houses has been made compulsory quite long back, these personnel, visiting every house, are getting degradable and non-degradable waste to be transported to the garbage yard at Ramaiyanpatti.

“More than 60% of conservancy and anti-dengue workers, provided with mandatory protective equipment, are concentrating on cleanliness to be ensured in the areas of COVID-19 positive patients and in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital where they are undergoing treatment since it is the designated hospital for Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts,” Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan said.

Moreover, all parts of the corporation, especially ‘containment zones’ and near houses where 1,643 persons are in ‘home isolation,’ are being sanitized by 172 disinfectant sprayers including 12 truck or tractor-mounted sprayers and 160 hand-held sprayers being operated by conservancy workers.

“The drone deployed to disinfect inaccessible areas and tall buildings has yielded desirable results as sanitizing these areas was a major challenge,” Mr. Kanann says.

When the corporation, which has created temporary vegetable markets in several parts of the city with around 550 makeshift shops in these places, launched 35 mobile vegetable shops to ensure selling the veggies at the consumers’ doorsteps to avoid crowding in temporary vegetable markets, it became an instant hit as price of vegetables in these shops is monitored by field staff who are also monitoring anti-COVID-19 operations.

Since the lockdown has telling impact on the homeless and the gypsies, the corporation, operating 10 ‘Amma Unavagams,’ is feeding 150 homeless persons after admitting them in its shelters and 1,500 gypsies in their colony at Pettai.

“Though anti-COVID operations are challenging and sanitary workers are working despite threat to their health, we’re keeping their morale high by providing them with whatever they need. So we’ll comfortably win this battle against this virus,” Mr. Kannan said.

Residents’ welfare associations within the Corporation limits are quite satisfied with the anti-viral exercises being initiated by the urban civic body.

“Though the corporation has financial constraints and manpower shortage, the manner in which its officials work is praiseworthy. If the State Government gives more money and manpower to the corporation, the urban local body, which was embroiled in pathetic administration due to corruption till six months ago, has risen to the occasion to deliver desirable results and it should continue,” says K.M.A. Nizam of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.