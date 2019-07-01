Concern over rise in fake GST invoices

Rise in instances of issuing fake Goods and Services Tax (GST) invoices to claim input tax credit had become a worrying trend, said Jane K. Nathaniel, Principal Commissioner of Central GST and Central Excise (Appeals), Madurai, here on Monday.

Speaking at the GST Day celebration organised by Central GST and Central Excise Commissionerate of Madurai to mark the second anniversary of launching GST, she said that despite a few shortcomings, the system had performed well in expanding the tax base, in increasing the collection of GST revenues and improving ease of doing business.

She said frequent meetings convened by the GST council had helped in effective redressal of grievances of tax filers.

R. Saravanakumar, Commissioner of Central GST and Central Excise (Madurai Commissionerate) , said the number of tax filers in Madurai Commissionerate had registered a whopping 404% increase since the inception of GST. “The GST has brought businesses from the unorganised sector to the organised sector,” he added. He also pointed to the significant increase in tax revenue in Madurai over the last two years.

S. Rethinavelu, senior president, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Madurai, said a vast majority of the people did not have a clear understanding of GST system. “Only auditors and accountants can understand the nuances,” he said.

Mr. Rethinavelu requested the council to abolish the 28% GST slab. ‘Sin goods can be brought under 18% slab,” he said. The GST council must have representation from the trading sector, he said.