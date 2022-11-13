Concern over foaming in irrigation canal

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 13, 2022 21:20 IST

Ayanpappakudi irrigation canal at Vellakal foaming on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The sighting of foam at Ayanpappakudi irrigation canal at Vellakal near here is common during incessant rains. It was yet another occurrence on Sunday morning as a large amount of toxic foam was seen floating on the waterbody.

The farmers in the region, who have expressed concern over the matter, attribute the formation to the mixing of wastewater from the sewage treatment plant at Vellakal being let into the canal. The stench arising from the water is unbearable in addition to the wild growth of water hyacinth across the waterbody.

The foam, subsiding late in the afternoon only to emerge back at sundown, causes inconvenience to motorists as it keeps flying in the wind and putting them at risk.

G. Marichamy, a farmer, said water from the irrigation canal would prove to be unhealthy and disastrous for over hundreds of acres of agricultural fields and called for the authorities to take action to prevente the pollution. Another farmer said the quality of the groundwater in the area is also affected.

When contacted, MDMK Councillor (ward 100) A. Muthulakshmi said the issue has been brought to the attention of Corporation and PWD officials. “Steps will be taken to remove the water hyacinth and set up a treatment plant to ensure better health of the canal,” she said.

