Concern over felling of trees

MADURAI

12 October 2020 20:52 IST

Most of the trees targeted are on West and North Masi streets

Environmental activists and shopkeepers condemned chopping of trees on West and North Masi streets here for construction of underground drainage and providing water pipeline connections under the Smart Cities Mission.

S. Sridhar, a member of Mannin Marangal Pathukappu Iyakkam who petitioned the Collector on Monday regarding this issue, said that around 15 huge, decades-old trees were felled on the Masi streets. “It even included kadamba trees and athi (fig) trees,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“Around six months back, Corporation officials tried to cut a huge peepal tree on West Masi Street. Several environmentalists opposed it. But, a few days back, the huge tree was chopped for the Smart City project,” he said.

D. Thilagar Raj of Vaagai Sooda Vaa Foundation said that many of the trees that were planted seven years back by the members were all felled for the project.

Trees were known as the lungs of cities, said Mr. Sridhar. “Hundreds of vehicles ply on the four Masi streets every day, causing high levels of air pollution. The trees are crucial to address this issue,” he said.

Concurring with this viewpoint, M. Karthik Raja, a shopkeeper on West Masi Street, said that apart form containing the spread of COVID-19 virus, the face masks are also helpful in fighting against the rising dust pollution in the city. “Corporation officials did not seek the public’s consent before felling trees,” he added.

I. Gubendran of Mannin Marangal Pathukappu Iyakkam said that the officials were planning to chop the remaining trees on these roads. The officials took no steps towards transplanting trees to secure places, said Mr. Thilagar Raj.

Mr. Sridhar said that the trees that were earlier transplanted from Kalavasal have withered as the officials transplanted them in a wrong method.

However, City Engineer S. Arasu said that they would transplant all chopped trees and move them to Vellaikkal. Felling of trees was undertaken after procuring necessary clearance, he added.