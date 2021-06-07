Concern over evaluation of Class 12 students

07 June 2021 21:23 IST

Madurai

While the State government's decision to cancel Class 12 board examinations owing to the COVID-19 pandemic was welcomed by a majority of the stakeholders, there are still concerns regarding how the students will be assessed.

In view of the pandemic, the government had earlier announced to conduct board exams with revised syllabus, said S. Murugan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Graduates and Postgraduates Teachers Association.

The private schools conducted online classes and had very minimal issues in accessing the students. On the other hand, the government school students hardly attended online classes and it was not possible to complete the portions fully.

"Hence, by cancelling the examination, this disparity could be avoided," Mr. Murugan added.

S. Vennila Devi, district coordinator of government-sponsored NEET coaching, said that few students had turned COVID-19 positive when practical examinations were conducted at schools. "Hence, cancellation of the board examinations was the safest option for the students," she said.

However, there are varied opinions and suggestions among teachers regarding how the students can be assessed.

Some of the teachers say that the percentage of marks obtained in Class 10 can again be used to determine the Class 12 score of the students.

But, some sections of teachers say Class 10 board exam papers are not based on the groups that students choose in class 11 and 12. Hence, those marks cannot be used to determine the Class 12 score of the students, they say.

In addition, some students have transferred from other curriculum to the state board syllabus for higher education. Hence, considering Class 10 marks will not be the correct way to evaluate students, said Ms. Vennila.

She suggested that Class 11 marks, along with internal assessment and practical examination marks of Class 12, can be combined to determine the final score of Class 12 students.