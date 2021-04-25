Concern over dumping of truckloads of chilli

Truckloads of red chilli were found dumped in Virudhunagar municipal garbage yard on Saturday.

25 April 2021 18:30 IST

Virudhunagar

Truckloads of dry red chilli, reportedly rejected for export, were dumped in a pit dug up on Virudhunagar municipal garbage dump yard without obtaining permission from the local body, on Saturday.

Local people have expressed apprehension about pollution of groundwater due to large-scale dumping of red chilli.

Advertising

Advertising

“If by chance, the waste chilli is set on fire, there will be worst air pollution which will put residents of the town to untold hardship, including difficulty in breathing,” said Communist Party of India (Marxist) town secretary, L. Murugan.

Virudhunagar Municipal Office Manager, R. Jagadeeswari, who holds additional charge of Commissioner, said that she got information about the dumping and had sought direction from the Collectorate.

“We have written about the incident to the District Food Safety Officer. Based on his report, we will take further action. In the meantime, further dumping of the waste has been stopped,” she said.