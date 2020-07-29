Concern over death of 68 persons in 29 days

COVID-19 death of 68 persons in 29 days this month in this district has been a matter of concern though officials claim that the fatality rate has remained at 1% which is lower than the State rate of 1.60%. The district has recorded 74 deaths till date with 6,884 positive cases. It has recorded more than 6,750 cases in July alone.

“This is because we have increased the number of tests that remained at 200 to 300 in the past to around 2,000 these days,” Collector R. Kannan said. Besides increasing the testing capacity, officials have roped in private labs for testing more samples.

All southern districts except Dindigul, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar and Tenkasi have better medical facilities with government medical college hospitals. Lack of advanced facilities of medical college hospitals was weighing down efforts in testing and treating, a senior official said. Virudhunagar was more dependent on Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai and other medical college hospitals in the south.

At least four fever camps in each 11 blocks are being conducted every day in recent weeks and swab tests are taken for all suspected cases. “Thereby, we try to reach positive patients at the earliest for early isolation and treatment,” Joint Director of Medical Services R. Manoharan said.

Stating that only 24 out of the 74 deaths had been reported in hospitals within the district, he said other fatalities had been in government and private private hospitals in other districts.

Doctors attribute many of the deaths to admitting patients to government hospitals after the health conditions worsened. People have fear about getting isolated and admitted in hospitals. “Self medication led to health conditions worsening,” he added. “Many deaths occurred within hours after admission. Doctors never get an opportunity to respond to their health conditions,” a senior official said.

No ventilation

Doctors in Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital said that since it was not a designated COVID-19 treatment centre, they could not take risk of using the ventilators. Despite lung infection or severe acute respiratory problem causing most of the deaths, they were not put in ventilation here. “We should provide best medical treatment to save the lives, and send them to GRH,” a doctor said.

Dr. Manoharan said a pulmonologist had joined VGMCH and it would improve the situation.

Both Virudhunagar and Sivakasi GHs have high flow oxygen delivery systems. “High flow oxygen is very important to treat SARI cases,” he added. All the 40 ICU beds in VGMCH will get high flow oxygen facility. With all the 50 medical officers, who had been diverted to Chennai, having returned to the district, the manpower is strengthened.

Officials are shifting the bedside X-ray machines to the COVID-19 wards for preliminary screening of COVID-19 patients for chest congestion. “Those found with more congestion would undergo CT-scan for confirmation and treatment protocol will change accordingly,” Dr. Manoharan said. Besides, the government has promised to provide a mobile X-ray unit for increasing screening.

A health official said that waiting time for ambulances has increased after five ambulances were diverted to Chennai. “We need more ambulances,” he added.

The Collector has ordered use of non-ambulance vehicles available with Health Department for transfer of asymptomatic and patients with mild symptoms to COVID Care Centres. Ambulances could be spared for SARI cases, the official said.