Computer operators stage dharna on Collectorate premises

Urging the State government to regularise their service and give them timescale of pay, computer operators of District Rural Development Agency, who are on an indefinite strike since November 1, staged a protest at the Collectorate here on Monday.

The protestors said the computer operators of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme, who were being forced to do other works also by the officials, should be given permanent appointment in any of the government department along with timescale of pay. Since a good number of computer operators had died in harness, their children or wife should be given permanent employment on compassionate grounds.

The Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme should be extended to the DRDA’s computer operators also, they said.

Even though their indefinite strike started on November 1, the government has neither invited them for talks nor given any assurance on accepting their demands

“Our protest will continue until our demands are met,” said Eswaramurthy, one of the protestors.

After Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli East, V.R. Srinivasan held talks with the protestors and asked their representatives to submit their petition, they submitted the petition with Collector V. Vishnu who assured to forward their demands to the government.