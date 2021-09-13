Computer centres warned of misusing citizens’ login identity

13 September 2021 18:56 IST

Virudhunagar

Private computer centres in Virudhunagar have been warned against misuse of citizen login identity through www.tnesevai.tn.gov.in while helping members of the public to apply for various certificates and social welfare scheme services.

In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the private computer centre operators were using citizen access number (CAN) of other persons while logging in for the applicant.

Advertising

Advertising

In such circumstances, when the applications are returned to the applicant by the officials for want of details, the applicants could not access their account.

Besides, they fall prey to middlemen who fleece them exorbitantly when the applicants want to incorporate corrections in their names, and attach additional proof.

While warning the private computer centres for misusing the citizens’ login identity, the Collector appealed to the people to avoid middlemen and approach the common service centres functioning in the taluk offices and union offices.

The fee for all certificates issued by Revenue Department is ₹ 60, the services of Social Welfare Department is ₹ 120 and other social security services is ₹ 10.

People can lodge complaint about demand of excess fee through the e-mail id tnesevaihelpdesk@tn.gov.in and also through toll-freee number of 1800-425-1333 and 1100, the statement said.