Comprehensive report on drought-like situation in Tirunelveli submitted to government: Collector

October 20, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan has submitted a comprehensive report to the Tamil Nadu Government about the ground reality of the farmers of the district following successive monsoon failures since January 2022.

Chairing the farmers’ grievances redressal meeting held here on Friday, Dr. Karthikeyan said that the district had received only 270.90 mm rainfall from January to September this year which was 41.15% less than the average rainfall of Tirunelveli district in the past 5 years. He was responding to farmer P. Perumbadaiyar who wanted the government to give drought relief to the agriculturists.

Since the district’s rainfall had sharply dwindled since January 20222, storage level in the major dams had been far from satisfactory and area of cultivation of crops, especially paddy area, had come down.

“Hence, the district administration has submitted a comprehensive report on the drought-like situation prevailing in the district to the government. We’ve also detailed in the report the storage level in the dams and expressed our inability to release water from the reservoirs for crop cultivation as the drinking water needs have to be met with the water in the dams,” said Dr. Karthikeyan.

When the farmers wanted the government to release water from Kodumudiyar dam for paddy cultivation since the reservoir had 46 feet of water after recent rains along the Western Ghats, the officials replied that the agriculturists’ plea would be taken-up with the government. They also informed that water from Manimuthar dam would be released in the ‘perunkaal’ for ‘pisanam’ paddy cultivation.

The farmers also expressed displeasure over the continued invasion of wild animals, mostly Indian Gaur, elephant, deer and wild boar into the ranches and causing extensive damage to standing crops. They wanted the Collector to visit the fields which had suffered wild animal invasion and to ascertain the quantum of damage to the crops.

Dr. Karthikeyan replied that steps had been taken to organise meetings by the forest personnel in various parts of the district to find effective solution to this issue and give compensation for crop damage.

The farmers, who complained that they were not getting proper price for vegetables even after spending a lot for pesticides and chemical fertilizers, said the traders, by buying the vegetables from the producers and selling it in the market in the prices fixed by the cartel, were making huge money. Hence, the government should fix basic procurement price for the vegetables, they said.

When farmer Ramasamy wanted the government to open direct paddy procurement centre at Ayansingampatti near Manimuthar dam, officials said that the government would take a decision in this connection.

The officials informed that millets, as alternative crop, would be cultivated on 1,825 hectare and 39 irrigation channel maintenance works had been commenced on an outlay of ₹3.28 crore. Moreover, five irrigation tanks and an ‘oorani’, all under the control of rural development department, were being desilted.