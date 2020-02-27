Compound wall of Adi Dravidar hostel remains with a wide gap

27 February 2020 21:57 IST

Steps have not been taken to rebuild the collapsed portion

MADURAI

Adi Dravidar Hostel for Women in Chokkikulam, which comprises seven sections for school and college students, is yet to safeguard its premises, as a large portion of the compound wall, which has collapsed over a month back, lies along a channel on Gokhale First Street. The damaged portion of the wall is yet to be rebuilt.

A student, who does not wish to be named, says, “Several young women stay on the premises. It is a scary thought that anyone can enter the premises and steal our belongings or do something worse,” she says.

S.R. Kannan, a resident of the area, says it may be difficult for miscreants to enter the premises by crossing the channel that lies between Gokhale Road and the hostel. However, he says, there are places where the channel is narrow, allowing possible crossing.

A warden at the hostel says there is a strict curfew after 6 p.m. and all the students must be inside by then. They are not allowed to go outside even if they wish, she says, adding, “Our hostel is very secure and it is unlikely that anyone can enter it.”

B. Pandiaraja, member of Madurai District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Child Welfare Committee, says proactive steps must be taken by the administration to ensure safety of the inmates. “It becomes a necessity for the State machinery to ensure the safety of girl children. Though the complaint about the wall collapse came a month ago, action is yet to be taken. Security must be a basic prerogative,” he adds.

S. Dhanalakshmi, Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer, says the officials have taken cognisance of the issue and the work will be completed by March.