Comply with prohibitory orders on Thevar Jayanthi, police tell visitors

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
October 26, 2022 21:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police V. Bashkaran addressing a meeting in Dindigul on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the guru puja and the birth anniversary of Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram district, the police have prescribed elaborate rules to be followed while paying homage to the freedom fighter.

District Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said that visitors coming to Pasumpon must adhere to the regulations made in regard with the prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr. P.C. in force in the district.

Visitors must obtain vehicle passes for four-wheelers from the DSP office in advance and must not travel in two-wheelers, autos, tractors or other hired vehicles, stated a press release. The vehicle pass must be pasted in the front of the permitted vehicle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Affixing loudspeakers to the vehicles, tying banners bearing slogans on caste or religion or carrying alcoholic beverages or weapons in the vehicle must be avoided.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Leaders of various outfits permitted to offer their homage must adhere to the stipulated timings. The release added that permission to offer homage to the portrait of the leader at homes on October 30 is permitted, added the release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app