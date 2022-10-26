Comply with prohibitory orders on Thevar Jayanthi, police tell visitors

Ahead of the guru puja and the birth anniversary of Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram district, the police have prescribed elaborate rules to be followed while paying homage to the freedom fighter.

District Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said that visitors coming to Pasumpon must adhere to the regulations made in regard with the prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr. P.C. in force in the district.

Visitors must obtain vehicle passes for four-wheelers from the DSP office in advance and must not travel in two-wheelers, autos, tractors or other hired vehicles, stated a press release. The vehicle pass must be pasted in the front of the permitted vehicle.

Affixing loudspeakers to the vehicles, tying banners bearing slogans on caste or religion or carrying alcoholic beverages or weapons in the vehicle must be avoided.

Leaders of various outfits permitted to offer their homage must adhere to the stipulated timings. The release added that permission to offer homage to the portrait of the leader at homes on October 30 is permitted, added the release.