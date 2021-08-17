Comply with helmet rule: SP

Dindigul

17 August 2021 20:00 IST

All two-wheeler riders coming to the Collectorate and District Police Office here will have to comply with helmet rules.

Chairing a meeting on road safety here on Tuesday, Dindigul Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan said that helmet rules were applicable for all two-wheeler riders. Hence, its compliance would be ensured among those coming to the Collectorate and DPO.

In an attempt to make Dindigul an accident-free district, photographs on accidents would be placed on accident-prone stretches to create awareness of the importance of road safety rules among the public. Stringent action would be taken against rash driving, drunk driving and violation of traffic rules, he said.

Regional Transport Officer Suresh, officials from National Highways and State Highways and traffic police officials took part in the meeting.