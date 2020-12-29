29 December 2020 20:37 IST

Collector P Madhusudan Reddy has instructed officials to give more space for women self-help groups in the proposed commercial complex coming up at Manamadurai block for weekly shandy.

Such steps would help these women SHGs enhance the income of their families, he said after inspecting the site where 180 outlets, a commercial complex and an integrated sanitary complex were being constructed at a cost of ₹ 2.50 crore. Women could be encouraged to sell clothes, cosmetics and other goods also apart from vegetables. He urged the officials concerned to ensure quality and deliver the facilities in time. He also asked the Town Panchayat officials to check the functioning of street lights, clear garbage periodically and provide potable water.

