‘Completion of Smart City works will end water stagnation crisis’

Minister for Information Kadambur C. Raju Kadambur C. Raju inspecting stagnation of rainwater at Briyant Nagar in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

09 December 2020 18:14 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Rainwater stagnation will be a thing of the past in the port town as the ‘Smart City’ projects will be completed by 2021, Minister for Information Kadambur C. Raju has said.

The port town residents are struggling a lot after water stagnation is everywhere due to recent rains even though the Corporation is working overtime to pump out the water to the sea via Puckle Channel.

After inspecting a few water stagnation areas in the town on Wednesday along with Collector K. Senthil Raj and Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan, Mr. Raju said 70% of the ‘Smart City’ projects had been completed and the remaining 30% of the works would be completed by 2021. Hence, there would be no water stagnation once the ongoing works were completed.

“Over 200 pumps are being used to drain the stagnant rainwater to solve the problem as of now. The completion of the ‘Smart City’ projects will put an end to the crisis permanently,” Mr. Raju said.

Assistance handed over

Mr. Raju handed over assistance of ₹ 25,000 each to 4 government school students who have secured admission in medical colleges, thanks to the 7.50% reservation horizontal reservation ensured by the Tamil Nadu Government.

Mr. Raju handed over the assistance to Ayisha of Kaayalpattinam, Sharmila of Savalaaperi, Sudha of Vaanaramutti and Velmathi of Srivaikundam in the presence of the Collector.

The Minister also handed over battery-operated wheelchair to 10 physically challenged persons, two-wheelers to 69 women under the ‘Amma Two-wheeler Scheme’ and a few more assistances to the beneficiaries.