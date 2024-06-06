ADVERTISEMENT

Complete trial in S.S. Colony custodial death case in three months: HC

Published - June 06, 2024 09:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the trial court in Madurai to complete the trial in the case pertaining to the 2019 custodial torture and death of a 17-year-old boy by the S.S Colony police in Madurai, in three months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by the State against the Single Bench judgment that had ordered compensation of ₹25 lakh to M. Jeya from Kochadai in Madurai district, the mother of the 17-year-old boy. The State submitted that the trial in the case was still pending before the trial court. The family was eligible for a compensation of ₹5 lakh and it was already sanctioned to the family, it was submitted.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan directed the trial court: Fifth Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai, to complete the trial in the case within three months. The court also directed the Home Secretary to deposit ₹20 lakh in a nationalised bank within four weeks.

Earlier, in her petition filed before the Single Bench, Jeya said that her 17-year-old son was picked up by the police on the pretext of an inquiry in a case of jewel theft. However, her son was tortured at the police station in which he sustained grievous injuries, she said. Later, he succumbed to injuries at Government Rajaji Hospital. The probe into the custodial death case was transferred to the CB-CID by the High Court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US