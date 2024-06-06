Complete trial in S.S. Colony custodial death case in three months: HC

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the trial court in Madurai to complete the trial in the case pertaining to the 2019 custodial torture and death of a 17-year-old boy by the S.S Colony police in Madurai, in three months.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by the State against the Single Bench judgment that had ordered compensation of ₹25 lakh to M. Jeya from Kochadai in Madurai district, the mother of the 17-year-old boy. The State submitted that the trial in the case was still pending before the trial court. The family was eligible for a compensation of ₹5 lakh and it was already sanctioned to the family, it was submitted.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan directed the trial court: Fifth Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai, to complete the trial in the case within three months. The court also directed the Home Secretary to deposit ₹20 lakh in a nationalised bank within four weeks.

Earlier, in her petition filed before the Single Bench, Jeya said that her 17-year-old son was picked up by the police on the pretext of an inquiry in a case of jewel theft. However, her son was tortured at the police station in which he sustained grievous injuries, she said. Later, he succumbed to injuries at Government Rajaji Hospital. The probe into the custodial death case was transferred to the CB-CID by the High Court.