Complete trial in S.S. Colony custodial death case in six months: HC

December 01, 2022 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the trial court to complete the trial in the case pertaining to the 2019 custodial torture and death of a 17-year-old boy by the S.S Colony police in Madurai, in six months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice G.R. Swaminathan directed the Fifth Additional District Sessions Court in Madurai to frame the charges against the accused police personnel and conclude the trial in six months. The court passed the order on a petition filed by M. Jeya, the mother of the boy, from Kochadai.

The petitioner said that her son was picked up by the police on the pretext of an inquiry in a case of jewel theft. However, her son was tortured at the police station in which he sustained grievous injuries, she said.

Later, he succumbed to injuries at Government Rajaji Hospital. The probe into the custodial death case was transferred to the CB-CID by the High Court. Earlier, while ordering a CB-CID probe into the case, the court observed that it was unhappy with the way the case was handled by the police and pulled up the police, the GRH and the Juvenile Justice Board for not acting fairly in the case.