Complete trial in Sattankulam case in four months

B.Tilak Chandar MADURAI
August 29, 2022 21:11 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday granted four months additional time to the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai to complete the trial in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

Justice K. Murali Shankar granted four more months time to the trial court after taking note of the status report submitted to the court. The trial court had sought additional time to complete the trial in the custodial deaths case.

In March 2021, the court, while disposing of a petition filed by J. Selvarani, wife of Jayaraj and mother of Benicks, directed the trial court to complete the trial in six months. In December 2021, the court granted five more months to complete the trial.

