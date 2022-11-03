Complete trial in bike rider death case in six months, says HC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the trial court to complete in six month the trial in the case pertaining to the death of a motorbike rider in Madurai in 2019. The motorbike rider lost his balance, fell from his bike and sustained grievous injuries after a police head constable allegedly hit the vehicle during a routine vehicle check.

Hearing the petitions filed by V. Gajapriya, wife of the bike rider, T. Vivekanandakumar, Justice N. Anand Venkatesh directed the State to decide in four weeks the compensation to be paid to the family members. Earlier, the court had directed the Madurai Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) to register a case against a suspended head constable who was said to be allegedly responsible for the death of Vivekanandakumar.

It is said that Vivekanandakumar, along with his friend Saravana Kumar, was returning home on a motorcycle, when the head constable, Ramesh Babu, hit the vehicle with a lathi during a vehicle check. Vivekanandakumar sustained head injuries after falling from the motorbike near MGR Bridge. He was immediately rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital, where he died due to the injuries he had sustained. The pillion rider suffered from shock.

The police officials claimed that the motorbike rider tried to speed away in an attempt to avoid the vehicle check. The family members of the deceased sought appropriate action against the police personnel involved in the incident and compensation to them.